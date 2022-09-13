The modified Jaguar Land Rover carrying the late Queen was approved by the UK's longest reigning monarch to carry her following her death.

Queen Elizabeth II, who died at the age of 96 on Thursday (September 8), consulted with the Coventry-based car manufacturer to allow the public a clear view of her coffin.

The bespoke new state hearse was first used as the Queen’s coffin was taken on its final journey to Buckingham Palace from RAF Northolt on Tuesday after flying back from Edinburgh.

The Queen's hearse was designed in consultation with the late monarch. Credit: PA Images

The hearse will also be used to take Queen Elizabeth II's coffin from London to Windsor after the state funeral on Monday (September 19th) for the committal service in St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle.

Modifications for the bespoke hearse include wide windows along the side and back for mourners to see the monarch's coffin, a see-through glass roof, and three spotlights inside illuminating the coffin.

It is finished in Royal Claret, a colour used for official Royal and State vehicles, which are kept in the Royal Mews at Buckingham Palace, and used by Members of the Royal Family on official duties.

The hearse carrying Queen Elizabeth II was designed by the Royal Household and Jaguar Land Rover and features the Queen’s Personal Royal Cypher.

The Queen's hearse leaving RAF Notholt for her final journey to Buckingham Palace Credit: PA

A spokesperson for Buckingham Palace said: "The State Hearse has been designed to allow members of the public to have a clear view of Her Majesty’s Coffin as it travels through London and Windsor."

The Queen's husband, The Duke of Edinburgh, who died aged 99 last year, also designed his wn custom-built Land Rover hearse for his funeral in April 2021.

His hearse featured a repaint in military green and an open top rear and special “stops” to secure his coffin in place.