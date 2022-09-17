The volunteers behind the scenes at queues to see the Queen Lying-in-State

Play Brightcove video

There is a separate accessibility queue for people with disabilities and their carers which begins just outside the Tate Britain museum in Westminster.

On Saturday, the accessible queue for Lying-in-State reached full capacity and is now permanently closed.

It's open to wheelchair users and those with other disabilities.

Those at hand to help martial the queues and make sure people queue in ease are the Scouts.

Fiona Judd, a Scout from Derbyshire say's they've been running up and down the queues at the Tate, making sure everyone is happy.

She continued: " All their kind of needs are met and anything that they need doing is kind of done by us really, if they need something."

Fiona, from Crich, has been a scout for many years and say's for her, it's incredibly important to be at the queues.

"I've been a scout for a long time and it just felt right to do my duty to the Queen.

"We all swear allegiance to the Queen when we become a scout and the Queen is such a massive part of scouting.

"She was a patron and we all work towards this thing called a Queen's Scout award which I'm working for and everybody, all the other scouts have either got or are working towards.

"So it's just really important that we do this, kind of, in honour of her.

On Saturday, the accessible queue for Lying-in-State reached full capacity and is now permanently closed. The Department for Digital Culture Media and Sport (DCMS) warned people to not join the queue at the Tate Britain.

Mourners hoping to see the Queen Lying in State have been urged not to travel to join the queue after wait times reached 25 hours overnight.

Many remained undeterred and prepared to wait “as long as it takes” to see the Queen lying in state.

Those waiting in the queue, which now has its own weather forecast, faced temperatures of 7C just before 7am on Saturday, at which time the official queue tracker advised the public not to make the journey.

DCMS issued the warning at around 1.15am on Saturday, as the queue was nearing capacity.