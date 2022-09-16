Cinemas, pubs and landmarks in the Midlands will broadcast the Queen's funeral on big screens for residents to watch and pay their respects.

The Queen's funeral will be held at Westminster Abbey on Monday 19 September, it is likely to attract one of the largest UK television audiences of recent decades.

Most public screenings will stream the run-up including the late monarch's procession from Westminster Hall to Westminister Abbey. The funeral will begin at 11 o'clock in the morning.

The late Queen was carried from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall on Wednesday where it lies in state before her funeral Credit: PA Images

The Queen's last journey to Windsor Castle, where she will be interred with the Duke of Edinburgh in the King George VI Memorial Chapel at St George’s Chapel, will also be broadcast.

Places like Centenary Square in Birmingham, Lincoln Castle, Coventry City Centre, and the Royal Shakespeare Company in Stratford-upon-Avon, will be showing the funeral.

Vue Cinemas have also announced its venues across the region, including those in Leamington Spa and Worcester, will stream the historic event.

Where to watch Queen Elizabeth II's funeral in the Midlands?

Birmingham

The late Queen's funeral will be shown on a big screen in Centenary Square in Birmingham.

The broadcast will go live just before 11 o'clock in the morning and will finish at around 5 in the afternoon.

Leader of Birmingham City Council, Ian Ward, said he wanted to give people in the city a cheaper alternative to travelling to the capital.

He said the big screen allows people to "share the historic occasion with fellow Brummies."

"The square will be a local, easy-to-reach, space where people can reflect on the life of our longest-serving monarch and also sign our Books of Condolence at the Hall of Memory if they haven't done so already," he added.

Leicester

Leicester City Council has no plans to show the service, but Vue Cinema in Meridian Leisure Park, will be broadcasting it live from 10 o'clock.

A street gathering in Belgrave is planned for 3 o'clock in the afternoon on Windsor Avenue - it's the same location as a street party for the Queens Platinum Jubilee just three months ago.

The late Queen celebrated 70 years of reigning in June, making her the UK's longest reigning monarch Credit: ITV News Central

The gathering will allow residents to reflect on the late monarch's life, and share memories and stories about her.

It is aptly happening on Windsor Avenue, near a handful of the Leicester street names with royal associations such as Epsom Road and Ascot Road.

Nottingham

Nottinghamshire's Arc Cinemas in Beeston and Hucknall have been booked up for their free live streaming of the funeral.

The newly opened Binks Yard Bar and Restaurant in the Island Quarter in Nottingham will be hosting an outdoor screening of the state funeral.

It will be shown on a large screen on the bandstand outside the venue.

Other pubs and restaurants in the county also plan to screen the funeral outdoors.

Derby

The Neptune - a pub in Derby - will be showing the funeral on several screens at the site.

Coventry

In Coventry, a large screen will be set up in University Square in Coventry City Centre for the later morning service.

Coventry cathedral is welcoming people to offer prayers, light a candle and join in observing the two minutes silence at 11 before the start of the funeral in Westminster Abbey.

The cathedral is also one of six in the country opening its doors for a vigil during the National Moment of Reflection at 8 o'clock on Sunday evening (18 September), the eve of the funeral.

They will be welcoming visitors from 10 o'clock on Sunday morning until the Moment of Reflection.

Lichfield

Lichfield Cathedral will be screening the late monarch's funeral Credit: ITV News Central

Lichfield’s Cathedral will screen the funeral live from Westminster Abbey.

They will also hold a vigil on Sunday night, which includes the art installation Light of Hope by artist Peter Walker to mark the National Moment of Reflection.

This will be followed by a bell that will toll 96 times, to mark each year of the late monarch’s life.

Lincoln

The grounds of Lincoln Castle will be open on Monday 19 September and a large screen will be displaying the funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II for those wishing to pay their respects alongside other members of the community.

Lincoln Castle's flags were flown at half-mast when the death of the Queen was announced and lifted for the proclaimtion of King Charles III Credit: ITV News

Stratford-upon-Avon

Queen Elizabeth II's funeral will be shown for free at the Royal Shakespeare Company in Royal Leamington Spa.

Organisers are encouraging people to book online to avoid disappointment.