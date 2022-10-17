A 42-year-old man from Leicester will face trial next year after denying the manslaughter of a young woman who was hit by a car.

Ian Curson is accused of unlawfully killing mother-of-one, Caragh Eaton, just yards from her home at 4.45pm in Field Edge Drive in Barrow upon Soar on Tuesday 6 September.

Officers later found the vehicle, a black Land Rover, abandoned and arrested Curson nearby on suspicion of murder.

Emergency services rushed to the scene, however the victim was found with serious injuries and pronounced dead shortly after the incident.

A cordon was put in place by police in the Poppyfields estate in Barrow upon Soar after the incident. Credit: BPM Media

Curson, of Fairhaven Road, Leicester, appeared at Leicester Crown Court earlier today (17 October) and spoke only to confirm his name.

He also pleaded not guilty to the charges of manslaughter and possessing a ratchet as an offensive weapon.

The defendant, who appeared via a video-link to HMP Leicester, made an unsuccessful bail application during the half-hour hearing.

In a statement released by the victim's family last month, they said: "We have been devastated by the loss of Caragh, our much-loved daughter, sister and mother."

They added: "We are struggling to come to terms with our loss and the circumstances of her death.

"We would like to thank everyone for their messages of condolence. They are giving us much comfort and we feel greatly supported.

"The family ask for understanding in order to deal with our grief in private at this difficult time."

A provisional trial date for the defendant is expected to last nine days has been set for 11 April 2023.