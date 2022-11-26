New figures show more than £525,000 was spent in Mansfield when the Tour of Britain cycle race passed through the Nottinghamshire town in September.

The race returned to Nottinghamshire this year for the first time since 2018.

The total spend in Mansfield was up from £390,752 in 2018 when they last hosted the race.

And while attendance in Mansfield was down by 10,000 compared to 2018, the average spend per person was higher.

Overall, it generated £4.34m in visitor expenditure for Nottinghamshire's economy, as 225,000 fans watched across the county's 116-mile route.

Credit: PA Images

The final eight miles of stage five of the race was in Mansfield, where money was mostly spent on accommodation, food and drink.The average daily spend for day visitors was more than £48, while overnight visitors spent more than £135.Executive Mayor Andy Abrahams said: "This is a fantastic boost for the district. It showed Mansfield at its best and demonstrated our ability to host major international events such as this."We look forwards to hosting more of these kinds of prestigious events in the future in this area as a way of regenerating our local economy and showing the wider world what we know already - that Mansfield is a great destination, and that we are ambitious and open for business.

Credit: PA Images

"I hope local people feel the same sense of pride that I feel about how the community came together."After their previous positive experience of working with the council, the race organisers were willing to extend the number of miles the route took in Mansfield so that more parts of the district were able to join in. "I would like to extend a huge thank you to the communities of Warsop, Mansfield Woodhouse and Forest Town for their support in the build-up to the race and their enthusiastic cheer point events and activities on the day - we could not have done it without them."