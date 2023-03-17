Inside Alton Towers' newest ride - The Curse at Alton Manor

Play Brightcove video

Alton Towers has been closed for more than four months throughout winter but the attraction in Staffordshire, is getting ready to reopen its doors.

The theme park's attractions will soon start up again and a brand new ride called the ‘Curse of Alton Manor’ is ready for those who are brave enough.

Bosses say it's unlike anything they have built before.

John Burton, Creative Lead, Merlin Magic Making said: “This is a 21st century haunted house where we will take guests on a spine tingling journey through scenes where we bring a new story to life using state of the art special effects to really wow our guests.”

The ride tells the story of Emily Alton - the troubled daughter of well off Victorian parents, who vanished mysteriously one night, leaving Emily on her own.

It offers new excitement at the attraction as the park's flagship ride, Nemesis, is still closed for renovation.

The thrilling ride Nemesis cost £10m and was Europe's first inverted rollercoaster when it opened nearly three decades ago. Credit: ITV News Central

There is now pressure on this new ride to generate ticket sales.

Bianca Sammut, Divisional Director, Alton Towers Resort said: “I think value for money to us is so important. So we really spend a lot of time in making sure we have plenty of promotional offers available for the guests.

“I’m a working mum. You know everyone at the team is working and has their own family so we are really conscious of that. And I think that is really important in terms of the offering that we have every single season."

Thrill seekers will be able to test out the ride for themselves from tomorrow.

