A "vile attack" which saw a man set on fire on his way home from a mosque in Birmingham was captured on CCTV.

Police are investigating the footage after the victim was set alight on his way home from Dudley Road mosque shortly after 7pm on Monday night.

The victim was approached by a male who sprayed him with an unknown substance on Shenstone Road in Edgbaston, police said.

The man suffered burns to his face in the incident but his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

West Midlands Police said it was aware of a video being circulated on social media showing a man being set alight.

Detectives are examining the footage as part of their investigations.

One video shows two men speaking on the street before a fireball erupts.

The victim's family are said to be "devastated" by the incident.

A fireball could be seen on the CCTV footage Credit: DOAM/BPM Media

Shabron Hussain, a solicitor and family friend, said: "The family are pretty devastated they are asking people to pray and support him. We are asking for the community to be alert - but not to panic."

Councillor Rizwan Jalil, who is also from West Midlands fire authority, said he was "appalled" by the incident.

He described it as a "vile attack on a pillar of this community".

"I’m absolutely appalled by this vile attack on an elderly respected gentleman," he said.

"He is a pillar of this community who has lived here for well over 20 years. He has children, a large family.

"He doesn’t deserve to be a victim of this brutal attack. No one does.

"He was returning home from the mosque around 8pm when it happened. The police are investigating and if anyone has any information - please contact them."

The victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries which are thankfully not believed to be life-threatening, police said.

The victim was approached by a man while walking home from Dudley Road mosque Credit: DOAM/BPM Media

Superintendent James Spencer, from Birmingham Police, said: "Our officers have been working through the night to establish what happened and who is responsible.

"We’re examining CCTV and speaking to witnesses and are determined to find out who is responsible.

"I’ve been speaking to people in this morning, and so I know just how concerned they are and that people are after answers.

"We are determined to find the person responsible and get those answers as soon as possible, and I’d urge the community to work with us and to avoid any speculation at this stage."

West Midlands Ambulance Service said they treated a man for serious injuries.

An ambulance service spokeswoman said: "We were called to reports of an assault at Brixham Road in Edgbaston just before 7pm.

"An ambulance, paramedic officer, MERIT trauma doctor, critical care paramedic and the West Midlands Care Team were sent to the scene where, on arrival, crews found one male patient with serious injuries.

"He received emergency care from ambulance staff at the scene before being conveyed to University Hospital Birmingham for further treatment."

Extra police officers will be in the area today to speak to the community and to provide reassurance.

Anyone with information has been asked to get in touch with police via Live Chat, quoting log 4009 of 21 March.

