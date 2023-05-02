A cat has stolen bras, sausages, a purse and designer shoes from the homes and washing lines of his neighbours in Derby.

Harry the cat burglar, owned by Donna Hibbert, has pinched over £300 worth of items over four years - with six items taken in the past week alone.

His hauls range from pricey purchases like Marks and Spencer underwear and designer shoes, to elastic bands, tea towels and dishcloths.

Harry has stolen £300 worth of items, including an empty purse, gloves and underwear. Credit: Donna Hibbert

Ms Hibbert has taken to social media in an attempt to reunite neighbours with their missing items.

In a post on Spotted: Darley Abbey, on Facebook, Donna Hibbert wrote: " So my cats are thieves and have brought many objects through the cat flap over the years, a baseball cap, sausages, cat meat pouches, slippers, socks and even a shoe! Over the past 2 weeks they have brought me the pictured! I thought I best start posting the treats on here because somewhere there is someone thinking they have gone mad with misplacing things! You haven’t! It’s my cats and I can only apologise. If the belongings are yours and want them back, do PM me. Thanks! Donna x"

Harry (left) is a prolific cat burglar in Darley Abbey. Credit: Donna Hibbert

People have already started to come forward to claim lost items shared in pictures on the Facebook page.

“They are off my washing line. I keep buying new sports bras,” one person responded, adding: “just the tops, the bottoms may be another neighbour”.