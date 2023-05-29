Firefighters issue warning after sunglasses left in sunlight set car on fire

Firefighters issue warning after sunglasses left in sunlight set car on fire. Credit: Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service

Firefighters have warned against leaving reflective objects in sunlight after a pair of sunglasses set a car on fire.

A fire engine from Stockhill Fire Station was called to the blaze in Nuthall on the afternoon of Saturday 27 May.

Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue said in a tweet: "The sun has been strong but beware this can cause fire.

"Earlier we attended a fire caused by sunglasses left on the dashboard. "Make sure you keep reflective objects out of direct sunlight."

