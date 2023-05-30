Police are appealing for witnesses to a hit-and-run in Birmingham, which has left a girl, 13, fighting for her life.

It happened on Holly Lane in Erdington just before 5.30pm on Saturday 27 May.

A teenage girl was taken to hospital and remains in a critical condition.

A 47-year-old was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and has since been released under investigation.

West Midlands Police said it's attempting to track down a black Volkswagen Golf convertible which is believed to have "significant damage".

A West Midlands Police statement read: "We're appealing for witnesses after a 13-year-old girl has been left seriously injured following a hit-and-run collision in Birmingham. The girl was struck by a black Volkswagen Golf convertible on Holly Lane, Erdington, just before 5.30pm on Saturday."She was taken to hospital and remains in a critical condition. A 47-year-old man was yesterday arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and has since been released under investigation while enquiries continue."We're still trying to trace the car which we believe sustained significant damage to its windscreen and passenger side during the collision."