Raleigh has announced the relaunch of the Chopper - a bike that defined the 70s.

With original MK2 Choppers still selling for a fortune at auctions, the Nottinghamshire company's Raleigh Chopper relaunch has been announced today.

After four years of meticulous research and product development, Raleigh is ready to deliver.

The two-wheeled classic will hit the market, in the two original colours, Ultraviolet and Infrared, with a price tag of £950.

It will be available to purchase online from Raleigh on Tuesday, June 20, at 12pm.

Lee Kidger, managing director at Raleigh, said: "The Raleigh Chopper is the most iconic bike Raleigh has ever made, arguably the most iconic bike in British history.

"Selling millions of units worldwide during the 70s; the Chopper cemented its place in British culture and to this day evokes a feeling of nostalgia for the era.

"The original bikes cost around £35. Bringing the bike into 2023 has legally required a few minor tweaks, but the new Chopper is as close to the original as possible. Fans will still find the one-piece saddle, mid-frame gear shifter, and a slightly lowered sissy bar.

A staple bike to have in the 70s Credit: Raleigh

"This new model is as close as we could get to the original Mk2 released in 1972, while still meeting today's required standards.

"The Chopper is still seen by the Raleigh team as the jewel in the brand's crown. A legacy to be admired, protected, and never forgotten”.

