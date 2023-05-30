Train passengers across the Midlands will be affected by further rail strikes this week.

Drivers who are members of the Aslef union will walk out on Wednesday and Saturday, and rail workers who are members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) will be walking out on Friday.

It's due to a long-running dispute over pay and conditions, and have been striking periodically since summer last year.

Birmingham New Street station during one of the long-running rail strikes. Credit: PA Images

Here is a breakdown of each operator's plan for strike days:

West Midlands Railway

There won't be any West Midlands trains on Wednesday and Saturday, and just a limited service on Friday with trains running between 7AM and 7PM.

Chiltern Railways

There won't be any Chiltern Railway trains on Wednesday or Saturday, and just one train an hour on Friday's between London Marylebone and the West Midlands. The operator also says there won't be trains running between Banbury and Birmingham and Stourbridge.

CrossCountry

As with others, there won't be a service on Wednesday or Saturday. CrossCountry said a limited service will operate on Friday, with no trains between Birmingham New Street and Cardiff Central or Nottingham.

London Northwestern Railway

There won't be any trains running on Friday and Saturday, with a limited service between 7am and 7pm on Friday, with routes open between Birmingham New Street and each of London Euston, Birmingham International and Liverpool Lime Street.East Midlands Railway

East Midlands railway isn't running any trains on Wednesday and Saturday, and just one train an hour in each direction between London St Pancras and each of Nottingham, Sheffield and Corby, as well as a handful of regional routes such as between Leicester and Lincoln.

All operators are encouraging travellers to check before they travel.