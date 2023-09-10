Investigation launched after girl and two men bitten by dog in Birmingham

Police are investigating after an 11-year-old girl and two men were bitten by a dog in Birmingham.

It happened in Bordesley Green yesterday. An 11-year-old girl ran past the dog as it was being walked by its owner when she was bitten. Two men intervened but were bitten and left with injuries to their shoulders and arms.

They were taken to hospital to be treated for their injuries. The dog was initially taken to a local vet to be checked over before being taken into secure kennels while the investigation continues. The owner of the dog has been spoken to by officers. Anyone with information has been asked to get in touch via the police's Live Chat quoting log 3245 of 9/9.