A student from Coventry has been found guilty of preparing acts of terrorism after using his engineering knowledge to build a drone to give to the so-called ISIS.

PhD student Mohamed Al-Bared, 26, made the 3D-printed drone to be used to carry explosive or chemical weapons.

He also made preparations to hand it over to banned terrorist organisation ISIS, setting up a fake company so he could pretend to be travelling 'on business.'

The drone that Al-Bared intended to give to ISIS Credit: West Midlands Police

Al-Bared was arrested on 31 January in Coventry, when his home address was raided by police. The drone, 3D printer, phones, and laptops were all seized.

West Midlands Police say that by analysing his devices, they "revealed a series of conversations on his devices clearly demonstrating his support for ISIS as well as extremist material and violent propaganda videos."

The student had also been using his mechanical and chemical engineering knowledge to build the drone - police say "detectives also found notebooks detailing chemical equations and recipes for chemical weapons."

"Despite Al-Bared having studied mechanical and chemical engineering, it was clear that the chemicals referenced were to be used as weapons rather than as part of his studies," the force said.

Detective Chief Superintendent Mark Payne, of West Midlands Police, said: "Al-Bared was a calculated individual and coupled with his education and expertise in mechanical and chemical engineering he was clearly very dangerous.

"He has made a purpose-built drone able to carry explosives or chemicals to be used as a weapon in a war zone, thankfully he was unable to continue his efforts following his swift arrest earlier this year."

Mohamed Al-Bared was described by police as "a dangerous individual" Credit: West Midlands Police

He adds: "The jury heard how security conscious he was going to great lengths to try to hide anything that might lead to his identification. "[The] verdict means a dangerous individual has been taken off our streets, there is no place in our society for individuals intent on participating in terrorism activity."

The sentencing of Mohamed Al-Bared will be on 27 November.

