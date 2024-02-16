A pug who was found abandoned, tied to a tree in the Alderman’s Green area of Coventry, has been put to sleep.

She was found by a member of the public tied up on a country lane at 10:30am on Saturday 10 February and taken to an RSPCA centre where she was named 'Tulip'.

She was examined and found to have multiple lumps on her body, as well as a mass on her chest. Tulip went on to develop low blood sugar and she had to be put to sleep.

Tulip the pug Credit: RSPCA

RSPCA Inspector Vicki Taylor said: “It’s incredibly sad that poor Tulip was so unwell when she was abandoned, she couldn’t be saved despite vets working around the clock to give her the best chance.

“I’m very keen to find out more about Tulip and what happened to her.

“She wasn’t microchipped, so I’m appealing to anyone in the local area who recognises her or may have some information about why she was abandoned and by who. I can be contacted in complete confidence on our Inspectors' appeal line on 0300 123 8018.”