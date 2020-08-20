A Guernsey man has been slapped with a £10,000 fine for breaching the island's quarantine rules.
35-year-old Chad Rowe from St Peter Port should have been self-isolating for a total of 14 days after re-entering the island.
However, he breached the rules by leaving isolation on three occasions - once on August 6 and twice on 14 August.
Guernsey's Royal Court fined him £2,000 for the first breach, £3,000 for the second and £5,000 for the third.
This is not a drill. This is the fight against Coronavirus.
Guernsey currently operates an 'ABC' system for incoming passengers which sets the quarantine rules they must follow.