Three week gap between reopening stages and business support announced in Jersey

There will now be at least a three week gap between reopening stages in Jersey.

Stage 2 of the circuit breaker reconnection will see non-essential retail allowed to reopen from Wednesday 27 January and close contact businesses allowed to resume trade from Wednesday 3 February. Stage 3 will see hospitality venues, except pubs, reopen, the work-from-home guidance reassessed and care homes visits allowed to resume. This could be from Wednesday 17 February at the earliest.Stage 4 will see pubs and gyms reopen and household mixing allowed to resume. At the earliest, this could come into affect from 10 March.

The government has also updated its business support measures which include:

£12 million extra on improved payroll subsidies

£9.5 million for fixed costs support for all, not just hotels

GST/Social Security deferral for Quarter 1 (January to April)

The online portal for claims is due to open on Monday 8 February.

More to follow...