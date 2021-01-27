Care home visits to restart soon, Jersey's Health Minister confirms

Visitors will soon be allowed into Jersey care homes again.

The Health Minister says the move should be safe now that residents have received their coronavirus vaccines.

Policy officers are working on guidance to ensure residents, staff and visitors remain as safe as possible.

I am pleased to confirm that policy is currently in development to reopen care homes to visitors. We are liaising with the Care Commission and Care Home Managers as a priority to enable this reopening to occur as soon as possible. Deputy Richard Renouf, Jersey's Health Minister

He added that further announcements are expected later this week or early next week.

Deputy Montfort Tadier was one of the driving forces behind the decision.