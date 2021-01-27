Care home visits to restart soon, Jersey's Health Minister confirms
Visitors will soon be allowed into Jersey care homes again.
The Health Minister says the move should be safe now that residents have received their coronavirus vaccines.
Policy officers are working on guidance to ensure residents, staff and visitors remain as safe as possible.
I am pleased to confirm that policy is currently in development to reopen care homes to visitors. We are liaising with the Care Commission and Care Home Managers as a priority to enable this reopening to occur as soon as possible.
He added that further announcements are expected later this week or early next week.
Deputy Montfort Tadier was one of the driving forces behind the decision.
I would like to thank members who responded supportively, and have already extended my thanks, which I reiterate here, to the Minister and his team, and law officers, for all the consideration they have given to this matter, as well as their general work stream.