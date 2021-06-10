Isolation cut for vaccinated passengers arriving into Jersey from red areas

Jersey's government has announced that fully vaccinated people arriving into the island from the UK will no longer face long spells of isolation.

The Covid Status Certification (or vaccine passport) system is being extended to cover Red regions which have high numbers of coronavirus cases. Arrivals from 'emergency brake' areas will only have to isolate until they get the result of a negative PCR test on arrival and will be asked to take another test on day 8. It comes as the Amber status for UK nations is removed, meaning that areas will either be defined as Red or Green.

The changes come into effect on Tuesday 15 June.

28 additional emergency brakes have been agreed for areas of the UK where a rise in infection rate or an outbreak of Covid-19 has been identified.

The additional emergency brakes will come into effect on Sunday 13 June. These regions are: Staffordshire Moorlands, Southwark, Tower Hamlets, Wandsworth, Kingston upon Thames, Lambeth, Blackpool, Cheshire West and Chester, Cheshire East, Tameside, Trafford, Reading, Wokingham, Luton, Camden, Hackney, Islington, Newcastle upon Tyne, Liverpool, Sefton, Warrington, Wirral, Wyre, Lancaster, West Lancashire, Birmingham, Bradford, Leeds

All the existing 26 emergency brakes have been reviewed and will remain in place for a further two weeks. Green, Amber and Red classifications will continue to apply for the rest of the world.

A government spokesman said discussions were ongoing to introduce Covid-19 Status Certification for visitors from some countries, including France, Madeira and the USA. They added that the border testing regime was likely to remain in place throughout the summer.

Guernsey is due to withdraw its border restrictions in 1 July.