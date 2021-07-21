29 personal data breaches reported in Guernsey over two months

There were 29 personal data breaches were reported by local organisations in Guernsey between May and June 2021.

New figures from the Office of the Data Protection Authority (ODPA) show that only four breaches were linked to cyber security, with the most common incident being information sent to the wrong person by email or post.

Four breaches were due to inappropriate or unauthorised access and three incidents of inappropriate or unauthorised disclosure.

The numbers are largely in line with expected trends.

Guernsey's Data Protection Commissioner Emma Martins has thanked the community for positively engaging with the ODPA.

It is our aim to be as open and transparent in all our activities as we can be and allowing our community to have accurate and meaningful information about data risks is an important part of that. The clear trends we continue to see point to the fact that there is much that we can all do to minimise risk. Emma Martins, Guernsey's Data Protection Commissioner

Reporting personal data breaches became law in May 2018 - with companies legally required to notify the ODPA within 72 hours of becoming aware.