Guernsey's Lieutenant Governor bids farewell on final day in role

Katherine Levy reports

Guernsey's Lieutenant Governor has bid a fond farewell to the island on his last day in the role.

Vice Admiral Sir Ian Corder is leaving the island as his five years as the Queen's official representative in Guernsey comes to an end.

Politicians were able to give their tributes in a special assembly ahead of the States sitting, where Sir Ian and his wife Lady Corder received a standing ovation.

It also provided an opportunity for him to pay his own tributes to Guernsey's community spirit.

These islands are so lucky to have such a wide array of talented, resourceful and resilient people living here. But you are even luckier to have that talent base underpinned by such a profound sense of community. Vice Admiral Sir Ian Corder, Guernsey's outgoing Lieutenant Governor

He and his wife - along with their dog - then left Government House for the final time, to be greeted by schoolchildren who had turned out along the driveway to say their goodbyes.

Vice Admiral Sir Ian Corder met with islanders as he left Government House for the final time. Credit: ITV Channel TV

As the couple boarded their flight to Norfolk, a 15-gun General Salute was fired from Castle Cornet to mark their departure from the island.

He is due to be replaced by Lieutenant General Richard Cripwell, who was selected by the Queen following a recruitment process.