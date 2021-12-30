Man arrested over climate change wall graffiti in Jersey

Jersey's climate change wall in St Helier has been damaged by graffiti again.

Police were called to the area at the waterfront following reports of a man damaging the art in the early hours of Boxing Day (26 December).

A 62-year-old man was arrested at the scene and has since been released on bail pending an investigation.

It is not the first time the climate change mural has been damaged.

Between Christmas Day and Boxing Day 2020 orange letters, including the sentence 'how dare you scare kids' were sprayed onto the wall.

In February 2021 the climate stripes were given a new-look.

Artist Ian Rolls updated the design with different ways islanders can help shrink the island's carbon footprint.