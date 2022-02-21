Flights delayed by Storm Franklin as dramatic video shows Eunice's impact

Play video

High waves batter Alderney's breakwater on Friday. Video courtesy of Steve Roberts

Strong winds continue to cause havoc across both Bailiwicks with islanders facing travel disruption and property damage.

Guernsey airline Aurigny says it has been forced to delay flights due to the bad weather with routes to Manchester, Bristol, Southampton, Birmingham and Geneva affected.

Jersey resident Georgina Cook is also feeling the impact of Storm Franklin, the third weather system to batter the Channel Islands in a week.

Her greenhouse was destroyed by high winds which reached gale-force speeds of 65mph over the weekend.

A greenhouse was destroyed in Jersey by the high winds. Credit: Georgina Cook

