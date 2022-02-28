Sark gets wheels turning for first 'tractor mania' event

Play video

ITV Channel TV's Kate Prout joins the fun at Sark's Tractor Mania event

Sark has been celebrating its love of tractors and raising money for the island's emergency services this weekend by holding its first 'tractor mania' event.

As cars are banned on the island, people rely on the larger vehicles to deliver goods and equipment with fire engines and ambulances also being pulled by them.

Horse drawn carriages and bicycles are other forms of transport used on the island.