Politicians back plans for new school on old Jersey Gas site

Politicians in Jersey have voted through proposals for a new school to be built in St Helier.

It means the former Jersey Gas site on Tunnel Street will be converted for educational facilities and blocked from any other development.

Deputy Rob Ward who put forward the idea as part of the Bridging Island Plan says a new site is essential as almost 15% of town primary schools are at capacity.

He explained: "The site is in the perfect location for a primary school in the north of St Helier.

"Not only would there be sufficient space to build a school that would be fit for purpose but, given the size of the site, there would be sufficient additional space to provide outdoor play areas and sports facilities for the school children, which facilities are sadly lacking in the other St Helier primary schools."

The proposal adds that there would also be the chance to extend Millennium Park and more students would be able to walk or cycle to school rather than parents driving them.

States Members had already agreed to make the redevelopment of land for educational purposes in St Helier and St Saviour their "highest priority" after passing Deputy Inna Gardiner's proposal.

She said: "There are a number of primary schools in St Helier and indeed in St Saviour which are built on sites that are no longer fit for purpose.

"Education sites that lack outdoor play space, lack sports facilities and have out-of-date buildings.

"This amendment is about provision of space – and preservation of appropriate sites, so that these schools can grow as needed and provide up to date and appropriate facilities for the education and wellbeing of our young people."

Both amendments were put forward as part of over 100 proposed changes to Jersey's Island Bridging Plan - which States Members have been debating since Monday 14 March and will shape what can and cannot be built until 2025.