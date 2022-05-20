Celebrities head to Guernsey on big weekend for Bailiwick arts

Famous faces will be visiting Guernsey this weekend in a bumper weekend for Bailiwick's arts scene.

J enny Ryan, who is known as The Vixen on ITV's 'The Chase', will be in the island to take part in a quiz themed podcast alongside TV personality Anneka Rice and comedian Lucy Porter at St James in St Peter Port this evening (Friday 20 May).

It comes on the same weekend as events for the Guernsey Literary Festival get underway, though the majority will take place between 22 - 26 June. The event is marking its 10th anniversary this year.

Author Anthony Horowitz will also be heading to the island for the Festival, where he will host talks on his Alex Rider book series and about his latest Hawthorne and Horowitz novel, A Line to Kill, which is set in Alderney.

More information on all the events taking place for the festival can be found here.