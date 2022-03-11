World-famous authors set to attend Guernsey's Literary Festival

The Guernsey Literary Festival is set to host a collective of world-famous authors in the island this summer.

It will be the first time the Festival has held a 'full live event' since the pandemic began.

Big names this year include Anthony Horowitz, Jack Dee, UK senior judge Lady Hale, journalist and novelist Jonathan Freedland and outdoor swimmer Kate Rew.

Lady Hale and Nadifa Mohamed will also attend this year's festival. Credit: PA Images

A wide variety of speakers and writers will take part in this year's Guernsey Literary Festival, including events with local writers.

Professor Mari Jones will hold an event about Guernesiais and the importance of preserving endangered languages and there will be a talk on the Occupation diary of Louis Guillemette.

More than 60 events will take place this year, with some early events being held in the coming weeks and more planned from 11 May.

But the main part of the Festival will take place between 22 - 26 June.

Director of the Guernsey Literary Festival, Claire Allen said: "With events for all interests and ages, the festival is a unique opportunity to be inspired by writers. We’ve all had a hard couple of years with Covid but now, in 2022, the festival really is back to its live best.

"As a registered charity, we are committed to offering a schools and community programme as well as a series of workshops for local writers, an international poetry competition and a writing competition for schoolchildren.

"It’s an absolute privilege to work with the Festival team and our valued audience, who make the Festival a hugely enjoyable experience."

Play video

Anthony Horowitz speaking in 2021 about his book, A Line to Kill, which is set in Alderney.

As well hosting novelist and screenwriter Anthony Horowitz, this year’s Festival will also include modern science fiction writer Adrian Tchaikovsky.

Nadifa Mohamed, Booker award nominee and successful crime writer Kate Rhodes will also be holding events as part of the Festival.

Events will take place across Guernsey, with many of them taking place at Beau Sejour theatre, Les Cotils, the Guernsey Chamber of Commerce and the new building at the Bathing Pools.

The children’s tea party will take on a 'Bear Hunt' theme this year and take place at Sausmarez Manor.

Full details of the programme are available here.