Report by ITV Channel's Sally Simmonds

On the 40th anniversary of the Falklands' War, soldiers from the Channel Islands have been reflecting on the part they played.

Paul Aubert was 18-years-old when he helped to secure Port San Carlos and fought in the battle to recapture Port Stanley.

Paul explained: "We assaulted Two Sisters [Mountain], I believe that was the most ordnance used on any of the mountains that night.

"It was just constant, their artillery, their mortars, our artillery, our mortars.

"I was a lot more vulnerable than I thought I was at the time.

"The advance to Stanley from Two Sisters, again we were walking through unmarked minefields until somebody spotted one."

Former Royal Navy Engineer Tim Slann from Guernsey was on-board HMS Intrepid and says the task group were constantly under attack.

He explained: "We were obviously a prime target like a lot of the other ships in there, but luckily we didn't get hit, or the bomb that hit us didn't explode.

"It was pretty scary because you're relying on other people to defend you."

In total 250 British lives and almost 650 Argentinians were lost during the 74-day battle.

As part of our coverage for the 35th anniversary in 2017, we produced a three-part series with former Paratrooper Dave Baker.

He was one of 20 Jerseymen sent to fight in the conflict against Argentina in 1982 and returned to the Falklands for the first time to revisit those he liberated and remember friends he lost.

The series can be watched below:

Part One: Return

Part Two: Reunion

Part Three: Remembrance