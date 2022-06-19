Islanders encouraged to have their say on Jersey's minimum wage

People in Jersey are being urged to have their say on the island's minimum wage rates.

Jersey's Employment Forum has started a consultation on where the level should be set in the future.

This is the first time since 2019 that the Forum has been able to do this exercise, which will look at all aspects of the financial and economic conditions.

It comes as the Channel Islands continue to face rising prices as the cost of living increases.

The work will inform the Forum's recommendations to the next Social Security Minister later in the year.

The Chair of the Employment Forum, Carla Benest is encouraging people to have their say:

"I'm very pleased that the Forum is once again able to undertake a comprehensive review of the minimum wage rates in Jersey. We're looking forward to engaging with employees and employers and business and trade union organisations right across the Island and in all sectors of the economy. I'd encourage everyone with an interest to take part."

The consultation runs from 20 June until 31 July. The survey - together with a background paper - can be found on the Employment Forum webpage on the gov.je website.