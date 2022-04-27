Jersey prices rise by 6% - the biggest increase in 14 years

Prices in Jersey have risen by 6% in the year to the end of March.

That is according to Government figures released today. It is the biggest increase for fourteen years. The largest jump has been in the prices of fuel and power.

It comes after a petition by ATF Fuels calling on the government to cut fuel duty received more than 1,000 signatures in 48 hours - meaning it will require a ministerial response.

In a statement the company said:

"ATF have received many supportive comments, it has been striking how many members of the public were not aware that 9ppl of road fuel duty (63.89ppl) is allocated to the Climate Emergency Fund. Even more so, this is the sole funding mechanism for the Carbon Neutral Roadmap, which is coincidentally being debated this week."

ATF says it has written to the Treasury Minister as well as all States Assembly members to ask them to urgently consider this in their final sitting.

ATF Director Jon Best said "We are reassured to see public support for this pragmatic and sensible measure which will offer real support to consumers. We are asking the government and States Assembly to review this petition in the coming days."

ITV Channel TV has asked the Government of Jersey for a response on this.