Guernsey's Lieutenant-Governor thanks islanders as he marks 100 days in role

Guernsey's Lieutenant-Governor has thanked the people of the Bailiwick for their 'warm welcome' as he marks his first 100 days in office.

Lieutenant General Richard Cripwell says the time since he arrived at Government House in April has been a 'perfect introduction' to the role.

He said he has been 'fascinated' by the relationship between the islands of the Bailiwick and says he remains committed to serving Alderney, Sark and Guernsey in equal measure throughout the rest of his term.

‘There’s certainly been plenty to see and do, getting to know the Bailiwick’s three jurisdictions and experiencing a Liberation Day with a Platinum Jubilee Royal visit. For me, the whole thing has highlighted what an extraordinary privilege it is to be the Sovereign’s personal representative in a Crown Dependency, and especially in Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee year.’

Lieutenant General Cripwell took up the role from Vice Admiral Sir Ian Corder, who stepped down in November after five years in the role. He says in his short time in the island so far, he and his wife have sought to fully embrace island life

‘Louise and I have managed to swim in the sea, which was glorious, and I met the poet laureate at the Guernsey Literary Festival. We have also cycled around Sark with our children, travelled on the Channel Islands’ only full-size railway and I’ve walked Guernsey’s beautiful west coast on a very sunny day. If that’s your first 100 days then you can’t help but think you’ve landed in the right place.’