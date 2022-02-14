Gun salute and flypast to mark swearing in of Guernsey's new Lieutenant-Governor

A 15-gun salute from Castle Cornet, military aircraft flypast and parade will mark the swearing in of Guernsey's new Lieutenant-Governor.

Lieutenant General Richard Cripwell CBE succeeds Vice Admiral Sir Ian Corder who stepped down in November after five years in the role.

He has been appointed by the Queen and serves as her personal representative in the Bailiwick.

Lieutenant General Cripwell will be officially sworn in on Tuesday 15 February at a special sitting of Guernsey's Royal Court in St James with family, friends and military colleagues.

A parade will march from Government House to St James at 10:30am with a Poseidon MRA1 flypast expected around ten minutes later from Guernsey's own RAF squadron.

It will approach from the direction of Herm and fly up the Grange, east to west over the parade, before turning to fly past Alderney.

After the ceremony he will lay two wreaths at the Royal Guernsey Light Infantry Memorial and St Peter Port War Memorial before a 15-gun salute is fired from the Castle Cornet battery around 11:25am.