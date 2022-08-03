Play Brightcove video

Kate Prout has been taking a look at some of the sandcastle creations.

Have you ever wondered what hedgehogs, hairy faces, and Heffalumps have in common? Probably not, but... they were all entrants into the sandcastle-making competition during Alderney Week.

The island's creative juices were on full display on Braye Beach today (3 August).

And it seemed animals were very much a theme this year - marine and otherwise.

This year's sandcastle competition winner was a quirky and strangely accurate take on Alderney.

The winning sandcastle was a quirky take on Alderney. Credit: ITV Channel TV

The theme for this year's event is 'The Greatest Show' as a tribute to Ray Parkin, who organised many Alderney Weeks before he passed away last summer.

Alderney week runs until Saturday 6 August with a whole host of activities yet to take place.