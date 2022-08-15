Jersey Cricket celebrated winning the ICC Challenge League B yesterday afternoon (14 August).

The cricketers failed to win their final match against Kenya, but still were able to top the table due to having a superior net run rate to Uganda.

The first place finish means that Jersey are now one step closer to the Cricket World Cup in India next year.

Bowled out for 172, Jersey were chased down by Kenya, who finished the tournament in fourth place.

The Kenyan team had plenty of support at Grainville, as the local Kenyan-community turned up to support the cricketers.

Jersey made the most of the familiar home conditions during the tournament.

They beat Bermuda by 206 runs and Italy by 145 runs, and crucially claimed wins over Uganda and Hong Kong as the three teams battled for top spot.

Jersey's top team celebrate after their tournament success

Jonty Jenner, who was part of the winning squad, said: "You always play and as a kid and there was plenty of kids watching who are in the junior set up over the last week or so.

Jonty Jenner Credit: ITV Channel

"As a cricketer you want to be at a World Cup and I remember catching with my old man at the beach when I was growing up, he always used to say this catch will take you to the World Cup and actually, this is just another step on the pathway to hopefully get there.

"We are going to have some hard cricket to play, but at least we are in the mix."

Neil MacRae, coach for Jersey Cricket, told ITV Channel he is "immensely proud of his players" and says the island should be too.

Neil McRae, coach for Jersey Cricket

He said: "They are obviously extremely happy with the tournament result.

"I think the way that they have stuck together this summer in some extremely tough conditions just shows the pride they have got in representing their island.

"The team spirit that they have and along with the home support this week, that's really what's got us over the line in this tournament."

Jersey now move on to the Cricket World Cup Qualifier Play-off, where they will face the bottom four finishers of Cricket World Cup League Two, and the winner of the other Challenge League group.