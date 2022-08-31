Play Brightcove video

One of Jersey's last surviving D-Day veterans has opened a new exhibition at the war tunnels, which he hopes will keep the story of what happened on 6 June 1944 alive forever.

Billy Reynolds, aged 99, was one of the thousands of soldiers who took part in the Normandy landings during the Second World War.

Speaking to ITV Channel TV, his daughter Jacquie Reynolds, said: "These men were out there risking their lives for us to have this nice life now.

"People don't always remember what they went through and for years we didn't talk about it at home, but it's lovely now that dad can talk about what happened and doesn't feel like he has to hide it all.

"I've learnt to listen to dad because I think it's important for him to express what happened and it's good for us to know what happened to dad in the war.

"He's a hero to me, a super-sonic hero."

The exhibition at Jersey War Tunnels tells the stories of soldiers from the island who fought on D-Day.

Chief Operating Officer, Joe Carnegie, added: "It's an opportunity to salute the heroism and courage of those who went away and fought and ultimately contributed to our Liberation."