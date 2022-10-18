A 47-year-old man, who was already disqualified from driving following a previous drink-driving conviction, has been caught four times over the legal limit.

Guernsey Police said the motorist was involved in a car crash which he failed to stop and report - and was later tracked down by officers.

The driver was arrested just before 1am on Tuesday 18 October and taken into custody.

He had already been banned from driving for three years following a previous conviction for drink-driving earlier this year.

The driver was breathalysed at the roadside and was found to have 155μg of alcohol in his system, then again at the station in St Peter Port where he blew a reading of 131μg.

The legal limit is just 35μg of alcohol per 100ml of breath.

Earlier this year, Guernsey Police launched a campaign to discourage islanders from drink-driving.

155μg Initial breathalyser result from the man arrested

35μg Legal limit of alcohol in a driver's breath sample

Guernsey Police says driving under the influence of alcohol is "totally unacceptable" - adding "everyone in our community knows this":

"These are incredibly high readings, and it is beyond dangerous for a person to be in control of a vehicle having consumed this much alcohol."