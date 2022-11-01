Plans for £90 million redevelopment of Guernsey Harbour

Guernsey Ports has announced plans for a £90 million redevelopment of St Peter Port Harbour.

The new development would have improved facilities, with the creation of 200 additional berths so more larger boats and local boatowners can moor at the harbour.

The aim of the project is to bring more business to Guernsey, with no tidal restrictions and 24/7 access to the open sea.

The plans also propose additional protection for the sea front, with a main breakwater to reduce wave impacts.

Last year the States voted to look into potentially developing the area outside the existing Albert and Victoria Marinas, known as the Pool.Since then, Guernsey Ports has carried out technical assessments to see if the project would be feasible.

The redevelopment can only go ahead if the investment can be paid back through mooring fees and the economic boost it is hoped the project would bring.

Islanders are being asked to give their views on the plans as part of a public consultation on Friday 4th and Saturday 5th of November, before they are put before the States in March 2023.

The drop-in session will take place in the harbour terminal on the New Jetty.