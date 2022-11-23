Jersey's government has given £2 million to people in Jersey who are struggling with the rising cost of living.

As food prices increase, 4000 people in the island have received the Community Cost Bonus of £516.50.

The Bonus is an annual payment to support families, who are just above the Income Support level, with the cost of GST on food. It used to be called the Food Cost Bonus.

The payment is available to households in which at least one person has lived in Jersey for the past five years, where no one is receiving income support, and if the household has a combined tax liability of less than £2735.00 for 2021.

Anyone who thinks they might be eligible should go to the government website to apply.