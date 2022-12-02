Information about £90 million harbour revamp available at drop-in sessions

People in Guernsey can find out more about plans for a new marina in Guernsey at drop in sessions this weekend.

They will take place at the Harbour Terminal from midday until 5pm on Friday, and between 10am and 2pm on Saturday.

Current proposals include building extra moorings, removing tidal restrictions, and trying to entice wealthy people to relocate to the island by improving boating facilities.

It is expected that the States' Trading Supervisory Board will publish a report with its recommendations next year.

The redevelopment is estimated to cost £90 if given the go-ahead, although Guernsey Ports maintains the initial investment would be recouped over time.

It is hoped that an improved marina would boost the island's visitor economy.

Other upgrades include reconfiguring the harbour to better facilitate both commercial and leisure users.

Additionally, the extra moorings would help the island address its waiting list for local boatowners.

For anyone unable to attend the sessions, more information can be found on the government's website.