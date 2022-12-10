Criminal investigation could be launched following fatal explosion in Jersey

Jersey's Chief of Police has said that a criminal investigation might be launched into the explosion in St Helier that claimed at least three lives.

Dozens of people are still missing following the blast on Saturday morning that destroyed a block of flats on Pier Road.

Robin Smith said that a senior detective has already been assigned to look "at the investigative side of things".

Speaking at a press conference on Saturday (10 December) evening, he said: " It is, as I described this morning, a scene of utter devastation."

"The building has completely collapsed, it doesn't even look like the building was. A very significant explosion."

Specialist rescue teams from the UK have been flown to the island to assist in the search effort.