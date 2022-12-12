Play Brightcove video

Jersey's Chief Minister has personally delivered Christmas trees to islanders evacuated following Saturday's explosion at a block of flats in St Helier.

Deputy Kristina Moore was joined by the Housing Minister, Deputy David Warr, on a trip to Le Marais where many who lived close to the block of flats have been evacuated to.

Around 35 people have been moved into the emergency accommodation following the blast which has left up to a dozen of their neighbours dead.

Speaking to ITV Channel TV, Deputy Moore said: "I just wanted to make sure that everyone was okay and I thought a little Christmas cheer might help.

"We are one strong community and everyone wants to help, and I am in a fortunate position where I get to represent the whole island and let people know that everyone really cares and wants to make sure everyone is okay.

"We'll do everything we can to make sure [they go back to permanent accommodation] but in the first instance we need to make sure they are safe and so Andium Homes have been brilliant and stepped up to make this [temporary] accommodation available.

"When I got home last night I switched on the Christmas lights to remind myself that it was a festive season and it suddenly dawned on me that all of those people who had been rehomed probably didn't have a Christmas tree, so it's just a small token of our thoughts for them all."