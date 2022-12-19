Festive firs light up the town to help kindle charitable spirit

Christmas tree festivals in Guernsey and Sark are helping islanders get into the festive spirit while raising money for good causes across the Bailiwick.

More than 40 decorated trees are on display in Guernsey's town church for their festival, which is now in its seventh year.

The exhibitions range from hand-made wooden trees to more traditional artificial pines, each decorated by different island charities to represent the work they do.

Revd Peter Graysmith, Guernsey Town Church, says "it's just fabulous" and an "amazing way to display all the wonders of the third sector" in the island.

"Can you imagine coming in here for Christmas carols and you've got all the Christmas trees and all this sparkling stuff that goes on. Then in addition of course, we leave them on all night.

"People are sticking their heads up at the doors just to be able to see in and see all the Christmas lights."

Businesses and groups in Sark have been creative - using beer cans, pots and copper pipes to craft their trees Credit: ITV CHANNEL

Meanwhile, Sark is hosting its very first Christmas Tree Festival, with 24 trees on display.

Revd David Stolton of Sark's Methodist Church said: "Because of the logistical problems of getting trees to the island, obviously we couldn't get 24 Christmas trees here all at once.

"So everyone's been very inventive - we've had decorations made out of sweet packets, cereal packages and messy church made them out of pegs and all sorts of things. So it's been very exciting getting it all ready."

