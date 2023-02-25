Volunteers have been delivering leaflets to homes and businesses along the routes of events in this summer's NatWest International Island Games.

Several roads will close during the cycling and triathlon road events, as well as the opening and closing ceremonies.

More than 100 volunteers delivered the notices around the seafront, western parishes and west coast this morning (25 February).

Games organisers hope that by warning islanders four months in advance, they will be able to make alternative plans during the games.

Communications and Events Director, Amanda Hibbs, said: "We last hosted the Games in 2003, and it's a huge honour to be the first island to host for a third time. This is a once-in-20-years chance for people to enjoy their own unique viewing point of the cycling and triathlon events.

"The atmosphere is going to be amazing, so we want people to come out, support the Games, and be part of it. Around 400 people have volunteered to be fully trained as marshals and they will be present along the streets on the day to answer queries and to ensure a safe and smooth event. "Our volunteers all want to do their bit to help, so we're delighted that they will be out and about delivering the leaflets with friendly smiles on their faces."

People living in areas across the island that will not be impacted by road closures can also pick up leaflets from the constables' offices and other public buildings.

The NatWest International Island Games opens on 8 July 2023.

Areas that will be temporarily closed during events:

Opening Ceremony (8 July): North Beach partial closure Friday 7-Sunday 9 July Seafront from roundabout including Albert Pier Saturday 8 July 4pm-9pm.

Triathlon (9 July): Area between Route de Rocquaine from Route de la Lague from 8am until 17.30pm

Half Marathon (14 July): La Vallette, South Esplanade, Castle Pier around Model Yacht Pond, South Esplanade, The Quay, North Esplanade turning by St Julian’s Emplacement, North Esplanade, The Quay, South Esplanade, La Vallette. 5x4k laps. On the final lap, the race will head up Fountain Street and end in Market Square.

Cycling Town Criterium (14 July): Course loop: The Quay, North Plantation, North Esplanade, The Quay, South Esplanade, Castle Pier, South Esplanade, The Quay.

Triathlon Relay (14 July): Final routes to be confirmed

Football Final (Men’s) and Closing Ceremony (14 July): Foote's Lane will be close between 13:00 and 12:30 on 15 July.

Full list of road closures can be found here.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.