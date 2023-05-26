Second yacht rescue within a week off coast of Alderney

Friday 26 May 2023 at 4:30pm

A yacht was towed to safety by Alderney's RNLI Lifeboat after raising a distress call yesterday evening.

Two people were onboard the boat, which was travelling from the UK to Guernsey.

Lifeboat crews were launched after the yacht's equipment and steering began to fail.

Volunteer lifeboat crews towed the vessel to safety into Braye Harbour.

It is the second call out in under a week after another yacht was rescued off Alderney's coast on Sunday.