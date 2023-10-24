A documentary premiere screened in Guernsey has raised thousands of pounds for the island's Air Display.

The feature film 'Lancaster' tells the story of the World War Two bomber through the words of the last surviving veterans.

It follows thirty-eight contributors as they join up, learn to fly and head to war.

200 people attended its premiere at the island's Performing Arts Centre.

More than £2,500 raised at the event will go towards the Air Display in June next year - which will celebrate the 80th anniversary of D-Day and 60 years of the Red Arrows.

Paul Oliver of Lancaster Guernsey said: "The premiere was a massive success and we’re thrilled everyone who attended enjoyed the film.

"It’s really important to remind ourselves of historical events like this and even more important to continue raising money for our local Air Display.

"The Display relies so much on corporate funding in order to get the best possible aircraft to visit the island, so it’s great to be able to host events like this to fundraise."

