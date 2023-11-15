A man who punched and bit his friend before lunging at him with a kitchen knife has been jailed for two years and one month.

Stephen George King, 46, was sentenced in Jersey's Royal Court having previously pled guilty to the charges of grave and criminal assault and malicious damage.

He received a five-year restraining order as well as a custodial term.

King was arrested by armed police around 11:00pm on Saturday 6 May 2023 after leaving a private property in St Martin, Jersey.

The Royal Court heard he had been visiting a friend and was intoxicated when an argument broke out and King was asked to leave.

The altercation became physical with King punching his friend several times and biting him on the arm.

King then grabbed a knife from the kitchen sink and lunged at the man but did not make contact.

Following his arrest, King vandalised his police cell and was further charged with malicious damage.

