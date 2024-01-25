Man jailed for rape and assault at Jersey's Royal Court

On Wednesday 24 January, Andrei Dumitrache was sentenced to six years and nine months for two counts of rape and assault at Jersey's Royal Court.

Andrei Dumitrache, 29, has also been placed on the Sex Offender's Register for 10 years.

Dumitrache went to the victim's home on Friday 28 October 2022 where he hit and kicked her before raping her.

He stayed at the address overnight and left on the morning of Saturday 29 October.

Dumitrache was arrested after the victim called their close friend before reporting the incident to the police.

He was charged in July 2023 but did not plead guilty until the following October.

The victim has received support throughout the investigation from specially trained police officers and an Independent Domestic Violence Advisor from Jersey Domestic Abuse Support.

Police Sergeant James Clark said: "We are committed to investigating and prosecuting all sexual offenders and want to assure victims that there are a number of agencies that can offer support and guidance through all stages of the criminal justice process.

"We continue to work alongside partners, especially support and advocacy services such as the SARC, Jersey Domestic and Sexual Abuse Support (JDAS), JAAR (Jersey Action Against Rape) and the Jersey Women’s Refuge, to encourage victims of sexual crime to report such incidents.

"It is important that people know that they can contact these services for advice, and support, without an obligation to pursue a criminal investigation.”

