Charlotte Dujardin's mentor and GB teammate Carl Hester has "universally condemned" her actions after a video showed the dressage rider repeatedly whipping a horse during a training session.

Dujardin started her career in the sport under the tutelage of Hester and the pair won team and individual gold at the London 2012 Olympics.

The footage from four years ago and released by an anonymous whistleblower portrays Dujardin, a triple Olympic gold medalist, using a long whip to hit the legs of a horse more than 20 times.

She has since withdrawn from the Paris Olympics and has been provisionally suspended by The International Federation for Equestrian Sports (FEI).

Dujardin says she is "deeply ashamed" of her actions while Hester, who will compete for Team GB next week at his seventh Games, signed a letter from the International Dressage Riders Club (IDRC) to denounce what happened.

It includes the following: "The IDRC universally condemn the actions of Charlotte Dujardin as seen in the video footage.

"The Board members are resolute that equine welfare must always be placed uppermost and at all times.

"The IDRC Board supports the actions taken by the FEI, the British Equestrian Federation and British Dressage to provisionally suspend Ms Dujardin."

Hester grew up on the small Channel Island of Sark and is one of the longest-serving British Olympians in history.

He is part of the quartet of Team GB riders taking part in dressage competitions at the Games this summer with Becky Moody replacing Dujardin.

