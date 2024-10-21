Play Brightcove video

ITV Channel sport reporter Keilan Webster speaks to Guernsey's dressage community on the sport's uncertain future

Guernsey dressage competitors and judges have shared their concerns over the future of the equestrian sport on the island.

Maxime Whalley is one of Guernsey's best dressage riders and is one step away from reaching the Grand Prix competition - the highest level in the sport.

However, she is fearful about the equestrian sport's presence on the island.

Maxime explains: "It is a massive concern because, without the core committee, the competitions cannot be put on.

"It is a massive worry for us at the moment."

Terry Lihou from Guernsey Dressage says that they need the younger generation to take more interest in securing dressage's survival on the island.

He explains: "Guernsey as a whole we are low on active young riders who are competing. Our junior section is quite low."

The Bailiwick has had some recent good press following Sark's Carl Hester winning his fourth Olympic medal in dressage this year.

However, Terry believes video footage of Charlotte Dujardin that showed her repeatedly whipping a horse in training earlier this year has not helped dressage's reputation.

Terry says: "The video went viral and since there have been other videos from other riders worldwide.

"I do think that now the sport of equestrianism is under the microscope. People are very very nervous."

Dressage judge Alex Harrison-West also believes there are barriers in terms of financial support.

He says: "You are probably looking at [spending], easily, £500 a month minimum.

"If you are running an international Grand Prix horse it can go up to easily £30,000."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...