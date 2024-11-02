Islanders urged to protect hedgehogs this bonfire night

Residents across the Channel Islands have been urged to look out for hedgehogs this winter, particularly around Bonfire Night.

It comes after a hedgehog died after being burnt in a fire and as the animal has been classed as 'near threatened' in the UK and the Channel Islands.

The wildlife charity, Jersey Hedgehog Preservation Group, says there are steps islanders can take to protect the local population.

Gill Morgan from the Hedgehog Preservation Group says: "Our hedgehogs don't hibernate over the winter when it is cold they might curl up but they don't hibernate for the whole winter, so they're in and out.

"Keep feeding them, and keep putting water down."

Hedgehogs have been officially classed as endangered in the Channel Islands and the UK. Credit: Jersey Hedgehog Preservation Group

Gill has also warned of the consequences for hedgehogs, she says: "One hedgehog did not survive, having thought it had found a home for the winter in a lovely pile of logs and leaves.

"If you are setting a bonfire this November 5th please check carefully before lighting it.

"If possible, build the bonfire on the day you are setting it alight so that you know no hedgehog has taken up residence.

"Also be careful when strimming we have had lots of strimming injuries, and if you are forking over the compost heap or if lighting a bonfire."

Gill explains what islanders should be aware of, she says: "Hedgehogs view mountains of twigs, branches and dried leaves as a perfect home to snuggle up in throughout the winter, so if we are going to have a bonfire please build this on the day you going to set it alight.

"Unlike other mammals which will run away, our little hogs will curl up in a ball at the first sign of danger. They have no real predators in Jersey except for us humans, and with numbers in decline, we need to be looking out for them.

"Whether you are a commercial bonfire display organiser, or you are holding a bonfire party for friends and family, please, please be aware you may be setting fire to a hedgehog home."

